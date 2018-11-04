Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 52.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total value of $760,921.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,482.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,153. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.32.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $247.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $214.03 and a 52-week high of $259.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.20.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.47%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

