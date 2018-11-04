Nextgen Healthcare Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NXGN)

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Analysts at Leerink Swann dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Nextgen Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Larsen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $15.09 on Friday. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $975.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

