Newriver Reit’s (NRR) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of NRR stock opened at GBX 251 ($3.28) on Wednesday. Newriver Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 275.50 ($3.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 374.50 ($4.89).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th.

NewRiver REIT pic (ticker: NRR) is a premium listed REIT on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250 and EPRA indices. The Company is a specialist real estate investor, asset manager and developer focused solely on the UK retail and leisure sector. Founded in 2009, NewRiver is one of the UK's largest owner/managers of convenience-led shopping centres with assets under management of £1.3 billion principally comprising 33 UK wide shopping centres together with further nationwide retail and leisure assets.

