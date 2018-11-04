Newell Brands (NWL) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Citigroup

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.81.

NWL opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Polk acquired 10,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 11,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,655,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Newell Brands by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 877,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Newell Brands by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,178,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 833,230 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,895,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,095,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,697 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

