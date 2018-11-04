Newell Brands (NWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Newell Brands updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Shares of NWL opened at $18.99 on Friday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Polk acquired 10,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,449.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Craigie acquired 11,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Newell Brands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

