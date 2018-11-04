New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 4,551.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,569,000 after buying an additional 43,033 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 45,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,069,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,875,000 after buying an additional 69,099 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 26.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 148,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $45.18 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $543.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.