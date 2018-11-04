Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($30.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($29.76). The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STIM opened at $24.69 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $39.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Neuronetics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Neuronetics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

