Neovasc (NVCN) & Amedica (AMDA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Amedica (NASDAQ:AMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neovasc and Amedica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $5.39 million 7.04 -$22.90 million ($37.00) -0.05 Amedica $11.23 million 0.31 -$9.32 million ($3.13) -0.09

Amedica has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Amedica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neovasc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Amedica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Amedica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and Amedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -3,427.42% N/A -79.39% Amedica -139.62% -148.60% -67.83%

Volatility and Risk

Neovasc has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amedica has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Neovasc and Amedica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amedica 0 2 0 0 2.00

Neovasc presently has a consensus target price of $12,500.00, suggesting a potential upside of 640,925.64%. Given Neovasc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Amedica.

Summary

Amedica beats Neovasc on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Amedica Company Profile

Amedica Corporation, a biomaterial company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical devices based on its silicon nitride technology platform in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers silicon nitride implants to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery under the Valeo brand. It also provides a line of non-silicon nitride spinal fixation products to address spinal deformity and degenerative conditions. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through a network of independent sales distributors, as well original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Amedica Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

