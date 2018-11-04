Nectar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29,758.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Nectar token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00007205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nectar has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Nectar has a market cap of $37.78 million and approximately $29,758.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 tokens. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

