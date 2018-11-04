Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

Shares of NHTC stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.04. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $27.23.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 36.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Health Trends stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Natural Health Trends worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Natural Health Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.