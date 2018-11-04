National Bank Financial Comments on Nexa Resources SA’s Q3 2018 Earnings (NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Nexa Resources in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nexa Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nexa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

NEXA stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 3,982.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

