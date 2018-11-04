National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Nexa Resources (NEXA)

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nexa Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexa Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.44.

NEXA opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.19. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.28 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 3,982.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

