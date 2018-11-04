Nasdaq (NDAQ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Nasdaq from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.62.

Shares of NDAQ remained flat at $$87.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 738,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $140,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $129,939.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 98.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 612,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,888,000 after acquiring an additional 304,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 31.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

