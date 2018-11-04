Nantkwest (NK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

NK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nantkwest from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nantkwest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nantkwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nantkwest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.63.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

Shares of NK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. 367,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,664. Nantkwest has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,151.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NK. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nantkwest by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nantkwest by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 49,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nantkwest by 402.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 125,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nantkwest by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 127,694 shares during the period. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc engages in the development of immunotherapies with a focus on harnessing the power of the innate immune system. It uses natural killer cells to treat cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Europe; and Other Non-U.S.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.