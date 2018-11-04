Myomo (MYO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Myomo to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million.

Myomo stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Myomo has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $11.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MYO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Myomo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

