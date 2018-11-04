MTY Food Group (MTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.87

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$69.87 and last traded at C$69.56, with a volume of 53593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service restaurants in Canada and internationally. It also operates a distribution center and a food processing plant. As of November 30, 2017, the company had 5,469 locations comprising 5,402 franchised and 67 company operated locations. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

