Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Position Lessened by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,537.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 446.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $128.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.46. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 66.81% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.38.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 204,953 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $25,920,405.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 23,201 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $2,922,629.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,163.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 649,479 shares of company stock worth $82,082,428. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

