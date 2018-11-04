Morse Asset Management Inc Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $409.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.31 and a 1-year high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.08.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $395.21 per share, with a total value of $790,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

