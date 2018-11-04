Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 205 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $1,875.01 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,630.56 and a 1-year high of $2,228.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.34 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $24.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $1,990.00 price objective on Booking and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,138.41.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total transaction of $532,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.