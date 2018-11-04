Morguard Real Estate Inv. (MRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$11.35 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a Canada-based closed-end trust. The Trust’s objective is to accumulate a Canadian portfolio of real estate assets and then manage the portfolio to generate steady, dependable returns to unitholders. It owns a real estate portfolio of approximately 50 commercial properties consisting of approximately nine million square feet of gross leasable area located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.