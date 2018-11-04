Moog (MOG.A) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.

Shares of NYSE MOG.A opened at $80.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.26. Moog has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $93.93.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. Moog had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moog will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOG.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Moog in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Moog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moog from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

