Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 52,271 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth approximately $7,542,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,189,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,954,000 after buying an additional 320,062 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,552,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,651,000 after buying an additional 175,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nomura upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

