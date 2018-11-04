Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Amarin Co. plc (AMRN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,017,000. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,456,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 21.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 519,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 93,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

AMRN stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amarin from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 879,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $9,759,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,016,149 shares of company stock valued at $34,812,617. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

