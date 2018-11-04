Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 11,681 Shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX bought a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.38. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 77.32% and a return on equity of 9.82%. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFA. Compass Point set a $8.00 target price on MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

MFA Finl Inc/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

