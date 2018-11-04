MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2’s (MNDI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 (LON:MNDI) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,419.29 ($31.61).

MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 stock opened at GBX 1,845 ($24.11) on Thursday. MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 has a 52-week low of GBX 1,684 ($22.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,145 ($28.03).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

