Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $12.03 Million Position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 226,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, insider Rick A. Mr. Ross sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $114,365.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Catlin sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $435,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,181 shares of company stock worth $1,236,658. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

