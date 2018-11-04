Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,592 shares during the quarter. Hexcel accounts for about 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Hexcel worth $17,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,988,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 5.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hexcel by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $698,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hexcel by 441.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $56.46 and a one year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $540.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.