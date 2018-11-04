Mission Wealth Management LP Has $35.18 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $147.09 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $134.60 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.