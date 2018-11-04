Mineum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (MNM)

Mineum (CURRENCY:MNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Mineum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mineum has a total market cap of $121,243.00 and $0.00 worth of Mineum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mineum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mineum

MNM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2016. Mineum’s total supply is 9,586,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,436,367 coins. Mineum’s official message board is forum.mineum.org . Mineum’s official Twitter account is @mineumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mineum’s official website is mineum.org

Buying and Selling Mineum

Mineum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mineum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

