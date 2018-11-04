Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in New York & Company, Inc. (NWY)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 246,730 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.33% of New York & Company, Inc. worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of New York & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of New York & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New York & Company, Inc. by 61.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New York & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

NWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded New York & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded New York & Company, Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of New York & Company, Inc. stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. New York & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $258.68 million, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.16.

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. New York & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $216.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New York & Company, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

New York & Company, Inc. Profile

New York & Company, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion apparel and accessories in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel, and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

