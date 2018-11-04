Millennium Management LLC Acquires 5,996 Shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) by 146.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,323,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $818,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,842,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,026,000 after purchasing an additional 271,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIU stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.71 and a 12 month high of $110.70.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

