Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139,665 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 47,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Macquarie reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morningstar set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

