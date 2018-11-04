MicroMoney (AMM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,833.00

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. One MicroMoney token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, OKEx and Livecoin. MicroMoney has a market cap of $295,433.00 and approximately $25,833.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00152028 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00260682 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $660.62 or 0.10373615 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012084 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney’s launch date was September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,774,238 tokens. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

MicroMoney can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail, OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

