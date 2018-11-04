Metlife Inc (MET) Position Cut by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Metlife were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 59.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Metlife by 5.8% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Metlife by 101.2% during the third quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Metlife by 5.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 43,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $43.60 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.62.

In other news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,454,284.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $2,013,119.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 559,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,294,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

