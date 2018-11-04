MEDNAX (MD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Leerink Swann raised MEDNAX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America raised MEDNAX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised MEDNAX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.57.

NYSE:MD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.24. 1,961,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,188. MEDNAX has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $168,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,530.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in MEDNAX by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in MEDNAX by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

