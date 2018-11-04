Maximine Coin Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (MXM)

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Maximine Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Rfinex and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Maximine Coin has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maximine Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $715,790.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maximine Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00151290 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00259312 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $622.55 or 0.09775768 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maximine Coin Token Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin . The official website for Maximine Coin is maximine.io

Maximine Coin Token Trading

Maximine Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maximine Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maximine Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maximine Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maximine Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.