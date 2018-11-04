Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.76.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,175,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $26,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,696 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $314,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth $117,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

