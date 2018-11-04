Matador Resources (MTDR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTDR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an in-line rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.47.

Shares of MTDR traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.38. 3,000,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,762. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 41.2% in the second quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

