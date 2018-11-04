Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $36.10 Million Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,174 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $36,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $7,646,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.11, a PEG ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.24. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.86 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $513,838.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $35,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,793 shares in the company, valued at $780,642.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,630 shares of company stock worth $6,987,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

