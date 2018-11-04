Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $33.79 Million Stake in GMS Inc (GMS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,895 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.54% of GMS worth $33,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GMS by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in GMS by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GMS by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in GMS by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 157,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin bought 4,150 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $100,139.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,389.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Alan Adams bought 3,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $72,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,211 shares of company stock worth $222,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS opened at $18.04 on Friday. GMS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $742.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $778.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMS. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of GMS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

