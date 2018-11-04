Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $28.10 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $28,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. North American Management Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $837,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.02, for a total transaction of $319,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,413 shares in the company, valued at $450,775.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,561 shares of company stock worth $23,302,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $325.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $206.54 and a one year high of $351.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

