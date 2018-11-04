Masco (MAS) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Nomura Analysts

Nomura set a $40.00 price objective on Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAS. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Longbow Research cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.95.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.74%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Masco by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,109,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after buying an additional 223,687 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 10,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.