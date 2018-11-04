Masco Corp (MAS) Holdings Raised by Signition LP

Signition LP raised its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Signition LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Masco by 147.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,136 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,891,000 after acquiring an additional 501,978 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3,816.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 699,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,180,000 after purchasing an additional 681,761 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,622,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Masco from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.95.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

