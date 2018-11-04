Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Stake Lowered by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,492,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,894,000 after acquiring an additional 760,872 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 226.2% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 739,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,130,000 after acquiring an additional 512,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 37.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,831,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,988,000 after acquiring an additional 503,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,815,000 after acquiring an additional 161,522 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,937,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,781,000 after acquiring an additional 119,936 shares during the period.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $459,742.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,570.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Nomura initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $200.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

MLM stock opened at $177.43 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $241.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.