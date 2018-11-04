Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Position Boosted by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $160,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18,400.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $459,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,570.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $177.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.