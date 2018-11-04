Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,497.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 152.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 619.9% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

In related news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $6,825,877.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $84.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 10.23%. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.