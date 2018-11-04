Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) PT Lowered to $78.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,991. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $75.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 47.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $377,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $343,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,786,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,216,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 367,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 171,725 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.