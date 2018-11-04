MACRON (MCRN) Price Tops $0.0001

MACRON (CURRENCY:MCRN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. One MACRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MACRON has traded flat against the US dollar. MACRON has a total market cap of $25,963.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MACRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About MACRON

MCRN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2017. MACRON’s total supply is 401,421,401 coins. MACRON’s official website is macron.name . MACRON’s official Twitter account is @MacronCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MACRON Coin Trading

MACRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MACRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MACRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MACRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

