MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,712. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Colrain Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.1% in the third quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 135,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 54,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 127.0% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 1,911,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after buying an additional 1,069,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

