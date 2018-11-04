Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Macatawa Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the communities of Holland and Zeeland, Michigan, as well as the surrounding market area principally located in Ottawa County. The company’s services include checking and savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, money orders, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCBC. BidaskClub upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Macatawa Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Macatawa Bank in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 32,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,464. The firm has a market cap of $365.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macatawa Bank will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 11.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,491,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,106,000 after buying an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

